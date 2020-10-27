Anne Hathaway’s Terrifying The Witches Transformation Used A Lot Less CGI Than You’d Think

Playing the Grand High Witch, Anne Hathaway fully and physically transforms into a ghoulish creature who makes lives very difficult for children who have figured out her secret identity. It’s a vainglorious role, and one that Hathaway sinks all of her real teeth into. As for the fake choppers that come with the look of the Grand High Witch, Hathaway tells CinemaBlend above that there’s a lot less CGI than one might think when they see what she looks like on screen: