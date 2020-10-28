Jennifer Lopez Has An Action Wedding Movie Coming Out, And The Title Is A+

Like his soon-to-be co-star, Armie Hammer has also been keeping quite busy, and actually just had a new release hit Netflix last week: Ben Wheatley's Rebecca. Towards the end of the year we will see him back on the big screen (fingers crossed) in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, and he has also completed work on both Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins and Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland (not to be confused with the Margot Robbie film coming out in November). He is also preparing to reprise his role as Oliver in Luca Guadagnino's Find Me – the sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning hit Call Me By Your Name.