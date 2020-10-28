Jennifer Lopez Has An Action Wedding Movie Coming Out, And The Title Is A+

Leave a Comment
As seen in many, many movies, there is a hell of a lot that can go wrong on a couple's wedding day, and one thing that could certainly ruin the occasion would be a bunch of criminals storming in and taking people hostage. Obviously that would be a terrible thing to happen in real life, but if this sounds like an exciting film idea to you, you're in luck, as that happens to be the plot of a new Jennifer Lopez-Armie Hammer romantic action flick that has an excellent title: Shotgun Wedding.
Lionsgate has officially announced the development of the new film, which will be directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore and be based on a script by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether, who is best known as the creator of New Girl. We're also going to keep our fingers crossed that the film may feature at least a cameo from Ryan Reynolds, as he is on board as a producer.
In the film, Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will star as Darcy and Tom, who we will meet while they are already having trouble getting their "very opinionated familes" on board for their big destination wedding – an event that is starting to give both of them cold feet. When uninvited and armed guests show up and start making demands, the couple must act together to try and save everyone's life, and in the process respark their love for one another.
Jennifer Lopez is coming off of one of her most lauded performances playing stripper-turned-crook in Hustlers, and has been quite busy in the months since. In addition to Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming slate also includes another wedding themed comedy called Marry Me (set for release on February 12, 2021), and she is also preparing to play notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco in Reed Morano's upcoming The Godmother.
Like his soon-to-be co-star, Armie Hammer has also been keeping quite busy, and actually just had a new release hit Netflix last week: Ben Wheatley's Rebecca. Towards the end of the year we will see him back on the big screen (fingers crossed) in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, and he has also completed work on both Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins and Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland (not to be confused with the Margot Robbie film coming out in November). He is also preparing to reprise his role as Oliver in Luca Guadagnino's Find Me – the sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning hit Call Me By Your Name.
Lionsgate's Shotgun Wedding press release doesn't include any information regarding when production on the film may start, but hopefully we will start hearing more casting announcements soon. We'll keep you in the loop with the biggest updates.