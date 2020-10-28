Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jennifer Lopez Has An Action Wedding Movie Coming Out, And The Title Is A+

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer

As seen in many, many movies, there is a hell of a lot that can go wrong on a couple's wedding day, and one thing that could certainly ruin the occasion would be a bunch of criminals storming in and taking people hostage. Obviously that would be a terrible thing to happen in real life, but if this sounds like an exciting film idea to you, you're in luck, as that happens to be the plot of a new Jennifer Lopez-Armie Hammer romantic action flick that has an excellent title: Shotgun Wedding.

Lionsgate has officially announced the development of the new film, which will be directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore and be based on a script by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether, who is best known as the creator of New Girl. We're also going to keep our fingers crossed that the film may feature at least a cameo from Ryan Reynolds, as he is on board as a producer.

In the film, Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will star as Darcy and Tom, who we will meet while they are already having trouble getting their "very opinionated familes" on board for their big destination wedding – an event that is starting to give both of them cold feet. When uninvited and armed guests show up and start making demands, the couple must act together to try and save everyone's life, and in the process respark their love for one another.

Jennifer Lopez is coming off of one of her most lauded performances playing stripper-turned-crook in Hustlers, and has been quite busy in the months since. In addition to Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming slate also includes another wedding themed comedy called Marry Me (set for release on February 12, 2021), and she is also preparing to play notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco in Reed Morano's upcoming The Godmother.

Like his soon-to-be co-star, Armie Hammer has also been keeping quite busy, and actually just had a new release hit Netflix last week: Ben Wheatley's Rebecca. Towards the end of the year we will see him back on the big screen (fingers crossed) in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, and he has also completed work on both Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins and Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland (not to be confused with the Margot Robbie film coming out in November). He is also preparing to reprise his role as Oliver in Luca Guadagnino's Find Me – the sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning hit Call Me By Your Name.

Lionsgate's Shotgun Wedding press release doesn't include any information regarding when production on the film may start, but hopefully we will start hearing more casting announcements soon. We'll keep you in the loop with the biggest updates.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Rebecca Ending: Netflix Flick's Director Talks Changing What Happened In The Book For The Movie news 2d Rebecca Ending: Netflix Flick's Director Talks Changing What Happened In The Book For The Movie Eric Eisenberg
Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail For Strangulation Charge, Deletes Divorce Announcement television 7d Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail For Strangulation Charge, Deletes Divorce Announcement Erik Swann
Armie Hammer And Lily James Discuss Rebecca And The One Character We Never See news 2w Armie Hammer And Lily James Discuss Rebecca And The One Character We Never See Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Hubie Halloween Oct 7, 2020 Hubie Halloween 5
Nomadland Dec 4, 2020 Nomadland Rating TBD
Bad Hair Oct 23, 2020 Bad Hair 6
The Whistlers Feb 28, 2020 The Whistlers Rating TBD
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Come Play Review: A Tight And Tense Horror Offering With Some Creaky Floorboards Oct 30, 2020 Come Play Review: A Tight And Tense Horror Offering With Some Creaky Floorboards 6
Borat 2's Rudy Giuliani Scene Nearly Fell Apart Due To Technical Difficulties TBD Borat 2's Rudy Giuliani Scene Nearly Fell Apart Due To Technical Difficulties Rating TBD
Anne Hathaway Gushing About Back To The Future Will Make Your Geek Heart Soar TBD Anne Hathaway Gushing About Back To The Future Will Make Your Geek Heart Soar Rating TBD
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Reveals Why He Believes The Western Appeals To Audiences TBD Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Reveals Why He Believes The Western Appeals To Audiences Rating TBD
CBS Confirms NCIS And Other Big Dramas Will Have Shorter Seasons When They Return TBD CBS Confirms NCIS And Other Big Dramas Will Have Shorter Seasons When They Return Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information