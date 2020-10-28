The Craft: Legacy Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying

The term "cult classic" gets thrown around a lot and its meaning has changed somewhat over the years. For the most part, it now means any movie that was not widely embraced during its initial release but has found a loyal and vocal audience in the time since. Usually, that audience slowly grows over time as new generations discover the film for themselves. Such was certainly the case with 1996's The Craft. The movie always had some elements worth celebrating, but it's one of those movies that even if you've never seen it, you're probably familiar with it, because you know people who love it.