Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Has Hopeful Thoughts About The All-Female Marvel Movie

Shuri in Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, but the fandom has had to wait longer than ever for Phase Four to kick off. Still, there's a variety of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, with plenty of new crossover opportunities. Some moviegoers are left wondering if that all-female Marvel movie might ever happen, and now Shuri actress Letitia Wright has spoken to that possibility.

Calls for an all-female Marvel movie is largely coming from within the house, as stars like Tessa Thompson and Zoe Saldana have expressed their interest in uniting the franchise's femme fatales. And while there's been no updates about development starting, Letitia Wright seems hopeful about it happening eventually. In the Black Panther actress' words:

I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.

Well, that's certainly exciting. It looks like the head of Marvel Studios are passionate about eventually bringing the female characters of the universe together for their own big screen adventure. Of course, the plans for Phase Four have already been pushed back so there's no telling when this project could actually begin development.

Letitia Wright's comments to Yahoo! will no doubt be hopeful for Marvels fans who want to see a movie about the women of the shared universe. While Phase One focused almost entirely on white male characters, the MCU has become a more diverse place in the years since. Plenty of female characters have found their power over the years, and now certain fans want to see them connect and collaborate in a blockbuster.

Marvel fans can re-watch the Infinity Saga on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Talk about an all-female Marvel movie were increased following a brief sequence in Avengers: Endgame's final battle. When Captain Marvel arrives on scene, she takes on Thanos' forces backed by the likes of Valkyrie, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, The Wasp, Shuri, Pepper Potts, and Scarlet Witch. While some moviegoers eye rolled at this sequence, others were galvanized to see more female collaboration in future projects.

The women uniting in Endgame

Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current schedule, an all-female movie likely couldn't happen for a number of years. Phase Four was supposed to have begun months ago with Black Widow, and The Eternals' intended release date is coming shortly. And with the next two Phases of movie seemingly already planned out, there's no telling when Marvel Studios might be able to focus on a team of femme fatales.

As for Letitia Wright, the Marvel fandom is curious to see how Shuri's story will pan out in the MCU. This became especially true following the death of Chadwick Boseman, many are wondering if Wright's character could take on the mantle of Black Panther. This is a plot line that occurs in the Marvel comics, but it's still too soon for anyone involved in the franchise to address moving on without Boseman.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow, which is currently set to hit theaters May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

New Marvel Book Reveals What Black Panther’s Shuri Has Been Up To After Avengers: Endgame
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Why Yondu Needs To Stay Dead, According To James Gunn news 2d Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Why Yondu Needs To Stay Dead, According To James Gunn Corey Chichizola
Anthony Mackie Explains Why Filming Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Not Great television 2d Anthony Mackie Explains Why Filming Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Not Great Erik Swann
Watch Natalie Portman Joke About Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Love And Thunder news 3d Watch Natalie Portman Joke About Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Love And Thunder Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
The Last Duel Oct 15, 2021 The Last Duel Rating TBD
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Mar 25, 2022 Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rating TBD
Free Guy Dec 11, 2020 Free Guy Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Robert Rodriguez Just Shared A New Alita: Battle Angel Poster To Get Fans Hyped For The Re-Release TBD Robert Rodriguez Just Shared A New Alita: Battle Angel Poster To Get Fans Hyped For The Re-Release Rating TBD
Watch Frozen’s Josh Gad Recap The Star Wars Prequels As Olaf TBD Watch Frozen’s Josh Gad Recap The Star Wars Prequels As Olaf Rating TBD
How Dancing With The Stars' Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt About Carrie Ann Inaba's Soul-Crushing Comments TBD How Dancing With The Stars' Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt About Carrie Ann Inaba's Soul-Crushing Comments Rating TBD
Modern Family Stars Reunited To Celebrate Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Birthday TBD Modern Family Stars Reunited To Celebrate Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Birthday Rating TBD
When Johnny Depp’s London Lawsuit Over Amber Heard Drama Is Finally Getting A Verdict TBD When Johnny Depp’s London Lawsuit Over Amber Heard Drama Is Finally Getting A Verdict Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information