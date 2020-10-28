Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Has Hopeful Thoughts About The All-Female Marvel Movie

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, but the fandom has had to wait longer than ever for Phase Four to kick off. Still, there's a variety of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, with plenty of new crossover opportunities. Some moviegoers are left wondering if that all-female Marvel movie might ever happen, and now Shuri actress Letitia Wright has spoken to that possibility.
Calls for an all-female Marvel movie is largely coming from within the house, as stars like Tessa Thompson and Zoe Saldana have expressed their interest in uniting the franchise's femme fatales. And while there's been no updates about development starting, Letitia Wright seems hopeful about it happening eventually. In the Black Panther actress' words:
I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.
Well, that's certainly exciting. It looks like the head of Marvel Studios are passionate about eventually bringing the female characters of the universe together for their own big screen adventure. Of course, the plans for Phase Four have already been pushed back so there's no telling when this project could actually begin development.
Letitia Wright's comments to Yahoo! will no doubt be hopeful for Marvels fans who want to see a movie about the women of the shared universe. While Phase One focused almost entirely on white male characters, the MCU has become a more diverse place in the years since. Plenty of female characters have found their power over the years, and now certain fans want to see them connect and collaborate in a blockbuster.
Talk about an all-female Marvel movie were increased following a brief sequence in Avengers: Endgame's final battle. When Captain Marvel arrives on scene, she takes on Thanos' forces backed by the likes of Valkyrie, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, The Wasp, Shuri, Pepper Potts, and Scarlet Witch. While some moviegoers eye rolled at this sequence, others were galvanized to see more female collaboration in future projects.
Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current schedule, an all-female movie likely couldn't happen for a number of years. Phase Four was supposed to have begun months ago with Black Widow, and The Eternals' intended release date is coming shortly. And with the next two Phases of movie seemingly already planned out, there's no telling when Marvel Studios might be able to focus on a team of femme fatales.
As for Letitia Wright, the Marvel fandom is curious to see how Shuri's story will pan out in the MCU. This became especially true following the death of Chadwick Boseman, many are wondering if Wright's character could take on the mantle of Black Panther. This is a plot line that occurs in the Marvel comics, but it's still too soon for anyone involved in the franchise to address moving on without Boseman.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow, which is currently set to hit theaters May 7th, 2021.