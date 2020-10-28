Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Parasite Director Explains How Mad Max: Fury Road Influenced The Oscar-Winning Movie

Kang-ho Song in Parasite

It hasn’t even been a year since Parasite’s historic win at the Oscars. Yet, we’re still learning a lot about how director Bong Joon-ho made the Best Picture winner. Recently, he revealed that Mad Max: Fury Road made a big impact on his life, so much so that it directly influenced Parasite.

At first blush, it’s hard to imagine Mad Max: Fury Road, a non-stop action movie, having inspired Parasite, a dark comedy. But, according to Bong Joon-ho on his Criterion Commentary (via Indiewire), the first time he watched Mad Max: Fury Road, he cried and felt a huge connection with the film. The way Fury Road was made left a big impression on him. Here’s what he said:

That movie never stops. All of the background information in Fury Road appears quite naturally. The camera is always moving, but the information is explained through action. It was quite inspirational to me.

This actually makes a lot of sense. Though Parasite had a different narrative structure and genre than Mad Max: Fury Road, it still had that feeling of constant movement and action, with plenty of background information that provided all the backstory an audience needed to understand both the Park and Kim families.

Despite having production problems and on-set drama, Mad Max: Fury Road turned out to be one of the best movies in the summer of 2015. And like a fine wine, it only seems to get better with age.

While they may have many differences, the other thing Parasite and Mad Max: Fury Road have in common is their Academy Award nominations and wins. Funny enough, while Parasite won some of the more prestigious awards, like Best Picture and Best Director, Mad Max: Fury Road won the technical awards, like Film Editing and Production Design.

As it so happens, this isn’t the only time Mad Max: Fury Road inspired a movie that was outside its genre. Earlier this year, Unpregnant director Rachel Lee Goldenberg admitted that Mad Max: Fury Road was one inspiration for her road trip comedy. So it makes you wonder what other movies were inspired by George Miller’s masterpiece.

Bong Joon-ho may be taking a bit of a break after his big win at the Oscars, but George Miller looks to be diving right back into the world of Mad Max. But, rather than doing a sequel to Fury Road, he’ll be tackling a prequel revolving around a younger Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Once that untitled movie releases, perhaps that’ll give Bong Joon-ho more inspiration for his own next masterpiece? Time will tell. In the meantime, he’s made plenty of great movies other than Parasite to dive into right away.

Up Next

10 Movies To Stream If You Like Bong Joon Ho's Parasite
More From This Author
Memories Of Murder Review: A Murder Mystery That Will Keep Even The Biggest Genre Fans Guessing reviews 5d Memories Of Murder Review: A Murder Mystery That Will Keep Even The Biggest Genre Fans Guessing Mike Reyes
George Miller Debunks Mad Max: Fury Road Rumor news 1w George Miller Debunks Mad Max: Fury Road Rumor Dirk Libbey
Mad Max: Furiosa’s Anya Taylor-Joy Reacts To Taking On The Role From Charlize Theron news 2w Mad Max: Furiosa’s Anya Taylor-Joy Reacts To Taking On The Role From Charlize Theron Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The True Adventures of Wolfboy Oct 30, 2020 The True Adventures of Wolfboy Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Trolls World Tour Apr 10, 2020 Trolls World Tour 4
Kristen Stewart References Are all Over The Craft: Legacy, And There’s A Great Reason TBD Kristen Stewart References Are all Over The Craft: Legacy, And There’s A Great Reason Rating TBD
Netflix's Narcos: Mexico Renewed For Season 3, But There's Bad News TBD Netflix's Narcos: Mexico Renewed For Season 3, But There's Bad News Rating TBD
How Chicago Fire Is Handling Foster’s Absence In Season 9 TBD How Chicago Fire Is Handling Foster’s Absence In Season 9 Rating TBD
More Disney Theme Park Layoffs Leave The Future Of Many Attractions In Doubt TBD More Disney Theme Park Layoffs Leave The Future Of Many Attractions In Doubt Rating TBD
Why The Batman Ended Up Using That Nirvana Song In Its First Trailer TBD Why The Batman Ended Up Using That Nirvana Song In Its First Trailer Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information