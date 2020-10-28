The One Thing The After We Collided Author Would Change About The Story Today

Oh absolutely. It’s kind of funny because now when I read back or like when we were adapting [the movies], I’m like 'This is so not even remotely how it is.' When you go to a publishing house typically, it’s like boxes everywhere, papers everywhere. It’s not like a fancy, clean office. Tessa at 18 wouldn’t get offered a paid internship with no experience. So all of those things as a joke, I kept blaming all of my knowledge pre-publishing came from Fifty Shades of Grey, which did not really represent the reality of publishing either. So I definitely changed my idea of what publishing is because I had literally no clue what I was talking about.