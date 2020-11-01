Why It's Time For A Quidditch Through The Ages Movie

The Harry Potter universe has gotten a small expansion with the addition of the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, but with a growing fanbase eager to learn more about the Wizarding World, there's always room for another spinoff movie or franchise that further expands the universe. One of those options would be to adapt a movie from Quidditch Through The Ages and take an unconventional approach to expand this world.

Telling a Harry Potter story rooted in Quidditch may sound like a wild idea, and truth be told, it kind of is. With that said, I think it's prime territory for this franchise to re-invent itself and present a lens for fans to view the world through a different light. Still not sold? Read on and see how a story about Quidditch could bring this franchise back in a big way.