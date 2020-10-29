People Are Calling Out Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor Swift Admits She's Only Made One Break-Up Album

Note, Jake Gyllenhaal and Red are never specifically mentioned by Taylor Swift herself in the interview snippet. She often plays coy, even when it comes to confirming things like outing the name of one of her best friends’ kids in a song, so it should come as no surprise she was vague here. But Swifties basically took the quote, what they know about the album Red and the new 500 best list, and their previous dislike for Jake Gyllenhaal and rolled with it.