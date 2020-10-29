The Suicide Squad Has A Cameo That Longtime DC Comics Fans Will Appreciate

While The Suicide Squad does have some ties to its 2016 predecessor, as evidenced by the return of Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, for the most part, this is intended to be a standalone sequel. There will certainly be no shortage of new characters for audiences to become acquainted with, from Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and John Cena’s Peacemaker (who’s also getting his own HBO Max series) to David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2. Even King Shark has been thrown into the mix!