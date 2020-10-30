NSYNC's Getting A Wild Movie, And One Of The Band Members Is Involved

The wild premise was pitched by Lance Bass himself, one of the five band members of NSYNC. Bass found out about Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington’s story on an episode of MTV’s Total Request Live. It ain’t no lie, the superfans decided to quit school and make the trek to see NSYNC after they won a Winnebago on The Price is Right. Bass has been sitting on the idea for quite some time, but now Sony Pictures just moved the project forward.