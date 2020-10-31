Why Anne Hathaway Was Grateful When Matt Damon Started Complaining On Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

The worst costume I’ve ever had was on Interstellar. Oh, those spacesuits were, they were hard. And you know we were in pretty rugged conditions. We were in Iceland, we were running through water. We were, you know, climbing glaciers. And maybe I put too much pressure on myself, but I was the only girl on the crew who was wearing one. So, I just thought, ‘I can’t complain about this.’ It can’t be me that breaks.’ Then, your buddy Matt Damon came in and started his first day. And about two hours into it, he just pitched forward and went, ‘This is the worst fucking costume I’ve ever worn.’ And it was OK, because once Matt Damon said it then the rest of us could complain.