That Time Keanu Reeves Helped Octavia Spencer Move Her Bird Poop-Covered Car

Then all of a sudden, this guy comes up with his sunglasses and motorcycle helmet, and I knew immediately it was Keanu Reeves. And I, of course, was freaking out. He, you know, ‘You need some help?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure.’ So I thought he was going to get into the car, I got behind the car to push. He said, ‘No, I’m going to push you out of the street, you get in.’ So he pushed me out of the street, and then of course, when people saw it was Keanu Reeves helping me, everybody came down to help.