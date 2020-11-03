Sean Connery’s Widow Shares The Late Actor’s Battle With Dementia

For those that knew Sean Connery, either personally, or simply from his on-screen persona, there is certainly a loss to be felt now that he is gone. The accomplished actor who brought James Bond to the big screen died over the weekend at the age of 90. Since then, remembrances have been pouring in from those that knew him and those that were inspired by him. It's sad that we now live in a world without Sean Connery in it, but the late actor's wife admits that there's some peace in it as well, as Connery's last few months had been a struggle.