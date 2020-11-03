Snyder Cut: Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Was Pulled From YouTube

Leave a Comment
As far as superhero movies go, none have had a wilder road than Justice League. Zack Snyder's DC blockbuster hit theaters back in 2017, although it was greatly altered thanks to Joss Whedon's reshoots. The filmmaker's original vision for the project is finally coming together on HBO Max next year, but the Snyder Cut has already hit a speed bump. Namely, because the teaser trailer that debuted at DC Fandome has been taken down.
After years of campaigning and crowdfunding for the Snyder Cut, DC fans were finally treated to some new footage thanks to the teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League this summer. But months later that trailer was taken down, and it's about the music presented in that tease. We learned this from THR's Aaron Couch who posted,
Well, there you have it. The Snyder Cut trailer is currently missing from YouTube, at least for the time being. And with the added information that this was due to music rights, the writing is on the wall regarding exactly why the exciting footage was pulled from the internet. After all, Zack Snyder has a relationship with the song he used.
Aaron Couch's tweet helps to put context to HBO Max's decision to pull the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. And with music listed as the reason, obviously this is related to the track "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. The song was famously used in Zack Snyder's comic book adaptation Watchmen, and once again appeared in the Snyder Cut trailer. But it looks like this might have led to an unexpected complication for the four-hour HBO Max event.
The first Snyder Cut footage proved how much of Zack Snyder's vision was left on the cutting room floor in Justice League's theatrical cut. Once again using "Hallelujah" proved that the filmmaker was back in the driver's seat. And since Snyder's late daughter loved the track so much, it was also a tribute to the tragedy that ultimately resulted in his departure from the movie.
While the Snyder Cut teaser might have been recently taken off of YouTube due to music issues, it's obviously already made its way around the internet since its release back in August. And while it's expected to be re-release shortly, you can check out the original version below. As if fans haven't already re-watched this brief teaser countless times.
That one just hits differently. It should be interesting to see when the trailer eventually makes its way back to YouTube, and if the song is replaced in the process. Zack Snyder is a director who is known for putting his unique vision and taste into his projects-- and that includes in music. Just look at Watchmen's A+ soundtrack.
Moviegoers are excited to finally see Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League on HBO Max next year. It seems like it's going to be a massively different experience, with the story being told over four one-hour installments. With new characters introduced and Ray Fisher recently explaining almost all of his footage from the theatrical cut was from reshoots, there are sure to be countless surprises coming our way.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021, following reshoots and extensive editing.