Snyder Cut: Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Was Pulled From YouTube

As far as superhero movies go, none have had a wilder road than Justice League. Zack Snyder's DC blockbuster hit theaters back in 2017, although it was greatly altered thanks to Joss Whedon's reshoots. The filmmaker's original vision for the project is finally coming together on HBO Max next year, but the Snyder Cut has already hit a speed bump. Namely, because the teaser trailer that debuted at DC Fandome has been taken down.