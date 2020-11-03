Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Snyder Cut: Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Was Pulled From YouTube

The League assembled in the Snyder Cut trailer
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as superhero movies go, none have had a wilder road than Justice League. Zack Snyder's DC blockbuster hit theaters back in 2017, although it was greatly altered thanks to Joss Whedon's reshoots. The filmmaker's original vision for the project is finally coming together on HBO Max next year, but the Snyder Cut has already hit a speed bump. Namely, because the teaser trailer that debuted at DC Fandome has been taken down.

After years of campaigning and crowdfunding for the Snyder Cut, DC fans were finally treated to some new footage thanks to the teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League this summer. But months later that trailer was taken down, and it's about the music presented in that tease. We learned this from THR's Aaron Couch who posted,

Well, there you have it. The Snyder Cut trailer is currently missing from YouTube, at least for the time being. And with the added information that this was due to music rights, the writing is on the wall regarding exactly why the exciting footage was pulled from the internet. After all, Zack Snyder has a relationship with the song he used.

Aaron Couch's tweet helps to put context to HBO Max's decision to pull the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. And with music listed as the reason, obviously this is related to the track "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. The song was famously used in Zack Snyder's comic book adaptation Watchmen, and once again appeared in the Snyder Cut trailer. But it looks like this might have led to an unexpected complication for the four-hour HBO Max event.

The first Snyder Cut footage proved how much of Zack Snyder's vision was left on the cutting room floor in Justice League's theatrical cut. Once again using "Hallelujah" proved that the filmmaker was back in the driver's seat. And since Snyder's late daughter loved the track so much, it was also a tribute to the tragedy that ultimately resulted in his departure from the movie.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is currently available on HBO Max, which will be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While the Snyder Cut teaser might have been recently taken off of YouTube due to music issues, it's obviously already made its way around the internet since its release back in August. And while it's expected to be re-release shortly, you can check out the original version below. As if fans haven't already re-watched this brief teaser countless times.

That one just hits differently. It should be interesting to see when the trailer eventually makes its way back to YouTube, and if the song is replaced in the process. Zack Snyder is a director who is known for putting his unique vision and taste into his projects-- and that includes in music. Just look at Watchmen's A+ soundtrack.

Moviegoers are excited to finally see Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League on HBO Max next year. It seems like it's going to be a massively different experience, with the story being told over four one-hour installments. With new characters introduced and Ray Fisher recently explaining almost all of his footage from the theatrical cut was from reshoots, there are sure to be countless surprises coming our way.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021, following reshoots and extensive editing. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences next year.

Up Next

Justice League: All The DC Characters Being Added Into The Snyder Cut
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

All American: 8 Shows To Watch On Streaming If You Like The CW Series television 1d All American: 8 Shows To Watch On Streaming If You Like The CW Series Jason Wiese
John Cena's HBO Max Peacemaker Series Has Added A Key Actor From The Suicide Squad television 2d John Cena's HBO Max Peacemaker Series Has Added A Key Actor From The Suicide Squad Erik Swann
Original Hellraiser Author Joins The HBO Series To Deliver ‘Ancient Elements Of Horror’ television 3d Original Hellraiser Author Joins The HBO Series To Deliver ‘Ancient Elements Of Horror’ Mae Abdulbaki

Trending Movies

Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go Rating TBD
Avatar Dec 18, 2009 Avatar Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
Antebellum Sep 18, 2020 Antebellum 5
Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals Honest Conversation With Disney After His Criticisms Went Viral TBD Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals Honest Conversation With Disney After His Criticisms Went Viral Rating TBD
NCIS: Los Angeles Cast An All American Alum To Create Some Conflict TBD NCIS: Los Angeles Cast An All American Alum To Create Some Conflict Rating TBD
Suicide Squad Directror David Ayer Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shooting Down Ayer Cut Rumors TBD Suicide Squad Directror David Ayer Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shooting Down Ayer Cut Rumors Rating TBD
Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Films Sweet Video For Young Heart-Transplant Patient TBD Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Films Sweet Video For Young Heart-Transplant Patient Rating TBD
Why The Talk's Eve Is Exiting The Show At The End Of 2020 TBD Why The Talk's Eve Is Exiting The Show At The End Of 2020 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information