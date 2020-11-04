Could The Snyder Cut’s Darkseid Appear In A Future DCEU Movie? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
Despite being teased for years as the big bad coming to the DC Extended Universe, Darkseid was nowhere to be seen in Justice League’s theatrical cut, and his name was only mentioned once by lead antagonist Steppenwolf. However, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League heading to HBO Max, we’ll finally get to see Darkseid, a.k.a. Uxas, in all his glory, with Ray Porter bringing the character to life.
Beyond that though, is it possible that Ray Porter could come back to play Darkseid in another DCEU movie? Well, here’s what the actor recently had to say on the matter when he was being interviewed by Geek House Show:
I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride. Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack's story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I've not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope.
Zack Snyder revealed in April 2019 that he’d hired Ray Porter to play Darkseid in his version of Justice League, and in the months that followed, we got several peeks at how this version of the leader of Apokolips looked. Now that HBO Max has committed to releasing the Snyder Cut as a four-part miniseries, fans will get to see his full performance, and Porter sounds like he’d be down for another round as Darkseid in the future, especially if it means working with Snyder again.
The DCEU is in an interesting place right now, because while the franchise itself is moving forward on a path that sees movies like Aquaman 2, The Flash and Black Adam coming out, Zack Snyder’s Justice League provides the opportunity to explore an alternate direction this shared universe could have gone. Snyder himself once referred to his version of Justice League as an “Elseworld,” which calls back to the same-named DC Comics label that told stories outside of the existing canon.
So if Zack Snyder’s Justice League is received well enough that HBO Max decides it wants to make Justice League 2 in some form or fashion, you can be sure that Darkseid will be present, as there were big things planned for him. And there’s even a decent chance Ray Porter could return to play the villain; but ultimately Justice League 2 and any other direct follow-ups to Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be set in an alternate continuity.
That being said, Darkseid is confirmed to appear within the main DCEU canon in the coming years. Director Ava DuVernay is tackling a New Gods movie, and she revealed last year that Darkseid will be the main antagonist. That’s not terribly surprising given how integral Darkseid is to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World mythology, but when asked back in July if he’d show up in New Gods, Ray Porter said that DuVernay should cast whoever she wanted as Darkseid.
Should there be any official word about Ray Porter playing Darkseid a second time, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. In the meantime, keep track of upcoming DC movies with our handy guide.