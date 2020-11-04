Comments

Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel

Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story

While the newest generation of Star Wars projects have brought about a wide spread of opinions from fans, from a box office standpoint the new films have been nearly universal blockbusters. The one exception to that trend was Solo: A Star Wars Story, a movie that, while it wasn't a financial flop by any stretch, came up significantly short when compared to the other films. Having said that, there are still a lot of people that would love to see more stories from this particular corner of the galaxy far, far away, and Solo director Ron Howard thinks that such a thing is, at the very least, a real possibility.

Ron Howard recently appeared on the LCB Podcast and he was asked about the possibility of a follow-up film to Solo or possibly a Disney+ series using some of the characters. Such things have been rumored as possibilities in the past. Howard, had no specific information about such things happening, or even being discussed as possibilities, but the director still had some positive thoughts about the future as he says there is interest in some aspects of what was created in Solo and the support fans have shown certainly helps. According to Howard...

No rumblings on it. This is not a spoiler, but I think there is interest in those characters. I think there’s interest in gangster world somewhere down the line. But I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now. Either for a movie or Disney+. But one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo in its afterlife. And so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around.

While fans have been campaigning for a Solo sequel since the first film came out, most indications we've seen have been that such a film isn't particularly likely. Having said that, there have been rumors that we could see Disney+ series spinoffs from the film, including one focused on Donald Glover's Lando or another that could follow Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra into the underworld.

It seems to be these two ideas, or something similar, that Ron Howard is referring to when he says there is some interest in the characters and/or the world that Solo helped build out. While there may be nothing currently moving forward as regards these ideas, that could certainly change. And while a direct Solo sequel may be a long shot as it stands, fan support certainly counts for something, so completely discounting that possibility isn't something we should do either.

Between films, TV, books and comics, it's actually unlikely that we won't see parts of Solo's world again, the only question is how, and how high profile it will be when it happens.

