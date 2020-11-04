Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel

While the newest generation of Star Wars projects have brought about a wide spread of opinions from fans, from a box office standpoint the new films have been nearly universal blockbusters. The one exception to that trend was Solo: A Star Wars Story, a movie that, while it wasn't a financial flop by any stretch, came up significantly short when compared to the other films. Having said that, there are still a lot of people that would love to see more stories from this particular corner of the galaxy far, far away, and Solo director Ron Howard thinks that such a thing is, at the very least, a real possibility.