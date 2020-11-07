5 Whitney Houston Movies And Where To Rent Or Stream Them

A little more than eight years after Whitney Houston's life came to a tragic end, the late singer will soon be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with several of 2020 inductees. And as we look forward to what will surely be a touching tribute to the star's life and career, we can't help but look back on the various movie roles Houston took on throughout her life. With everything from 1992 drama The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston's pairing with Kevin Costner to the 2018 documentary Whitney which detailed the Grammy Award-winning artist's rise to fame unlike anything before, there's quite a bit to watch.

And while not everything that Whitney Houston starred in is available to stream or rent right now, some of her biggest and most culturally significant film appearances can be enjoyed with with a simple click…