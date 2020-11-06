How Happy Death Day 2U's Time Loop Works

Warning: spoilers for Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U are in play. If you haven’t experienced that event in all of its permutations, you should definitely put yourself in the loop.

Previously on “Mike Breaks The Time Space Continuum,” I got myself caught in a time loop discussing the ins and outs of Edge of Tomorrow’s continuous cycle of action, adventure, and romance. Just when I thought that’d be the reprieve I’d need to get out of my own loop, I was pleasantly surprised by the twist of getting caught in another, parallel time loop after the fact. Yeah, parallel universes and time loops apparently exist, and strangely enough that’s what we’re about to discuss in this week’s double feature.

While Happy Death Day 2U is going to be the main thrust of our discussion, there’s obviously some overlap with Happy Death Day that will come into play. Just when you thought it was safe to eat a red velvet cupcake, it’s time to loop back once again, as I’ve been giving this lecture to various degrees of success but haven’t finished it yet. Happy Death Day to us, dear readers.