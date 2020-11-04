Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Tina Fey Invented The Word ‘Fetch’ For Mean Girls

Mean Girls Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert sit with Lindsay Lohan at lunch

Certain pieces of movie dialogue, and in some cases the slang made up for said dialogue, will never die. Just ask the people who brushed off their Sacha Baron Cohen impressions when the “very niiice” news that a Borat sequel was happening dropped. But another line that has carried on outside of the 2000s, and through the ages, was from a moment when Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners first uttered the Mean Girls catchphrase that would make history. And as Tina Fey recently confirmed, the invention of the term “fetch” pulled a formerly fake term from a very real source.

During a recent Mean Girls reunion held by Katie Couric, via her Instagram, the topic of the 16-year-old movie was discussed in great length. Part of that discussion was, naturally, where in the world Tina Fey’s mind plucked this specific mind grape from. Fey herself explained the origins of “fetch” as follows:

I did some research and I sat down with some neighborhood teens, and I was asking them about slang and I just started thinking, ‘Oh, whatever I put in the movie now, by the time the movie gets made, it will be over, so just make up something fake.’ Fetch just short for the word fetching was appealing so I just made it up.

Admittedly, trying to keep up with the trends of moviegoers on the whole is a fool’s errand; doubly so if you’re trying to keep up with “the kids.” The scores of people who created and/or watched The Emoji Movie know that for sure. Which means, like Tina Fey did during her Mean Girls writing spree, you have to get creative. As “fetching” has been on the cultural market for some time, and the term hadn’t worn out its welcome, “fetch” actually did rightfully happen.

The running gag of Lacey Chabert’s character trying to “make fetch happen” was a disaster in terms of the in-world usage that Mean Girls showed on the big screen. Much like some of the greatest cultural successes in cinematic history, what failed in Tina Fey’s written universe became a success in reality. “Fetch” happened on everything from official merchandise to various internet memes inspired by Mean Girls’ events and phrases that took hold in fans' minds. To this day, referencing that line will still make people laugh, which all started in the moment seen below:

Through Gretchen’s determination to make fetch happen, the world soon learned through the insane popularity of Mean Girls that ultimately, you can’t make fetch happen. Fetch is a natural state of being that has to catch on its own, kind of like an idea in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. So, you could say that Tina Fey’s writing was an inspired piece of fetchception; a term we’re sure will make it into the musical remake of Mean Girls.

In the meantime, we’ll keep reporting the happenings of that project, and the rest of the movie world, here at CinemaBlend. At least, until the “fetchception” merch money starts rolling in. For now, you can see what’s headed to theaters throughout the rest of 2020, and what’s on the books for 2021, courtesy of the respective release schedules for those years.

Did "fetch" truly ever happen in pop culture?
RESULTS
Up Next

What The Mean Girls Cast Is Doing Now
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Mean Girls And 7 Other School Movies Teachers Can Relate To On Some Level news 2M Mean Girls And 7 Other School Movies Teachers Can Relate To On Some Level Rich Knight
Tina Fey Pushed For Blackface Episodes Of 30 Rock To Be Pulled From Streaming television 4M Tina Fey Pushed For Blackface Episodes Of 30 Rock To Be Pulled From Streaming Erik Swann
How To Watch Each Ending From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Interactive Netflix Special television 5M How To Watch Each Ending From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Interactive Netflix Special Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 Rating TBD
The Devil All The Time Sep 16, 2020 The Devil All The Time 6
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Supernatural’s Misha Collins Talks The ‘Tragic’ Episode Following The Harrowing Cliffhanger TBD Supernatural’s Misha Collins Talks The ‘Tragic’ Episode Following The Harrowing Cliffhanger Rating TBD
Clouds Ending Explained And A Closer Look At Zach Sobiech’s Story TBD Clouds Ending Explained And A Closer Look At Zach Sobiech’s Story Rating TBD
Disneyland Remains Closed, But Another California Amusement Park Is Getting Ready To Reopen TBD Disneyland Remains Closed, But Another California Amusement Park Is Getting Ready To Reopen Rating TBD
Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster TBD Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster Rating TBD
The View’s Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her First Election Day Without Father John McCain TBD The View’s Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her First Election Day Without Father John McCain Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information