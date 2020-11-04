How Tina Fey Invented The Word ‘Fetch’ For Mean Girls

Admittedly, trying to keep up with the trends of moviegoers on the whole is a fool’s errand; doubly so if you’re trying to keep up with “the kids.” The scores of people who created and/or watched The Emoji Movie know that for sure. Which means, like Tina Fey did during her Mean Girls writing spree, you have to get creative. As “fetching” has been on the cultural market for some time, and the term hadn’t worn out its welcome, “fetch” actually did rightfully happen.