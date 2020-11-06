How Ray Fisher's Cyborg Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League

Leave a Comment
We know that most members of the Justice League team are going to change when we finally get to see Zack Snyder’s cut of his superhero blockbuster on HBO Max in 2021. For one thing, we’re transitioning from a deeply edited two-hour theatrical cut to four one-hour episodes, allowing for far more backstory, character development, and team-building efforts on behalf of the JLA. But we expect that the most changes will occur for Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone, for so many reasons. Press play on the above video to find out all of the places that we know Cyborg will be different in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.
Ray Fisher dropped a bombshell on us recently. When pulling back the curtain on the controversial reshoots that occurred under director Joss Whedon’s watch, Fisher claimed that every single shot involving Victor Stone in the theatrical cut (save for one) was a reshoot. This means that almost everything that we will see involving Cyborg in the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be new. Sometimes that means it’s as simple of a change as Victor telling Alfred, “I’ll take it from here.” But more often than that, the changes will be far more significant.
Zack Snyder has called Ray Fisher’s Cyborg the “heart” of his cut of Justice League. And from footage that we have been able to see, his tragic backstory is a huge chunk of what will be restored in the Snyder Cut. Even in the trailer that Snyder brought to DC FanDome, the scenes involving Victor Stone involved his football career, his parents (and the deaths of both), his grief, and the motivations these complicated feelings will have in pushing him to join the League and be heroic.
Not to defend Joss Whedon, but you can understand the massive challenge that came with cutting Zack Snyder’s four-hour version of Justice League down to a studio-mandated, two-hour theatrical cut. Subplots needed to be sacrificed, and Victor Stone ended up on the cutting room floor. But there’s hope, as it appears these crucial scenes – from the loss of Silas Stone (Joe Morton) to Cyborg’s first “flight” – are going to be part of the major building blocks in Snyder’s version of the superhero team-up ensemble.
The main question remains, when will we see this Justice League? We know that it will be 2021, but the month of the streaming drop is being kept under wraps by HBO Max. We know that Zack Snyder was busy on the additional photography as of late, with key actors like Amber Heard, Jared Leto and more showing up on the call sheet. Man, that led to heated conversations.
