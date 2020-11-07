Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Charlie Hunnam Gets Honest About James Bond Casting Rumors

Ray (Charlie Hunnam) points a gun at an off-screen figure in 'The Gentlemen.'

It’s still going to be a while before we get to see Daniel Craig’s swan song performance as James Bond (Thanks, COVID). But that sad fact hasn’t put a stop to speculation about who will take the reins as the new 007 when the beloved franchise begins its next phase. One name that gets thrown around a lot is Charlie Hunnam -- so much so, in fact, that the actor has actually addressed the rumors that he could be the next James Bond.

Being cast as James Bond is the kind of career moment that changes your whole life, there’s no denying that. So it’s understandable why any actor whose name gets thrown into the ring would be on high alert. However, it sounds like Charlie Hunnam may be taking a realistic approach to the speculation that’s named him a leading contender to portray Britain’s most infamous spy. He recently told People:

I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman. But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.

It seems like he’s taking both a humble and a healthy approach to the rumors -- acknowledging how cool it would be to play James Bond, while also recognizing the reality of the situation. Although we have no real way of knowing who the Bond bigwigs are seriously considering, there’s one thing we do know: there’s a lot riding on the decision.

Charlie Hunnam has a lot of qualities that would make him a great 007. He has a commanding presence on screen, and we learned from his performances in films like The Gentlemen and TV series like Sons of Anarchy that he’s capable of being both charming and ruthless.

However, James Bond has seen a lot of incarnations over the years, with each new star bringing a different flavor to the role. Ultimately, who ends up being the next James Bond will depend on a lot of factors, including what direction the Bond creative team wants to take the franchise in next.

Some actors, like Idris Elba, have long been considered top contenders. We know that at one point, Henry Cavill was considered to take over as Bond, but he was deemed too young at the time. Others including Chris Hemsworth, Jude Law and of course Tom Hardy still seem to be fan favorites -- and of course, we can’t rule out someone like Lashana Lynch, either.

There is, of course, still a large chance that MGM and Universal will surprise us all when they unveil the new James Bond. No one saw Daniel Craig coming, after all.

Who do you think should play the next James Bond? Let us know in the comments!

More From This Author
Jungleland Review: An Emotional Success That Pulls No Punches reviews 1d Jungleland Review: An Emotional Success That Pulls No Punches Mike Reyes
No Time To Die’s Rami Malek Is Really Enjoying That Wild Safin Fan Theory news 3d No Time To Die’s Rami Malek Is Really Enjoying That Wild Safin Fan Theory Corey Chichizola
Charlie Hunnam Explains Why He Bailed On Forgetting Sarah Marshall news 4d Charlie Hunnam Explains Why He Bailed On Forgetting Sarah Marshall Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 30, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
The Informer Jan 10, 2020 The Informer Rating TBD
Why The Tonight Show's Head Writer Suddenly Quit The Jimmy Fallon Talk Show This Week TBD Why The Tonight Show's Head Writer Suddenly Quit The Jimmy Fallon Talk Show This Week Rating TBD
5 Whitney Houston Movies And Where To Rent Or Stream Them TBD 5 Whitney Houston Movies And Where To Rent Or Stream Them Rating TBD
Looks Like Titans’ Starfire Is Going To Have A ‘Big’ Storyline In Season 3 TBD Looks Like Titans’ Starfire Is Going To Have A ‘Big’ Storyline In Season 3 Rating TBD
Why Black Widow’s Story Is ‘Horrifying’, According To Florence Pugh TBD Why Black Widow’s Story Is ‘Horrifying’, According To Florence Pugh Rating TBD
All American Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before TBD All American Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information