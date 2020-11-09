Ryan Reynolds Reveals Alex Trebek Will Cameo In Free Guy In Memorable Tribute Post

This is the beauty of the kind of chemistry that Ryan and I stumbled into. Literally, we would sit in the editing room together, tweaking the cut, and we would come up with ideas, literally just sitting in the couch in my editing room. ‘What if this happened? Hey, what if Blue Shirt Guy was a Jeopardy answer?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, how are we gonna do that?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s call Trebek!’ And literally, the Jeopardy scene in Free Guy was one of literally 15 cameos and ideas that came about in post-production, that we would literally just brainstorm in the room, pick up the phone, call someone to make it happen, go shoot it with a splinter, guerilla crew, and drop it in the movie. … That Jeopardy idea literally came about that in way in post-production, and we just went and shot it.