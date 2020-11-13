Disney+ One Year Later: Is This A Success Or A Failure?

On the flip side, however, that has meant that as these preexisting deals expire, Disney has been able to drip feed more content into the service, making it feel like something of value was always on the way. Many might feel that many of these items should have been on Disney+ a long time ago, but better late than never, I suppose. Having said that, a combination of what was probably an intentional front loading of content, and the expediting of material due to the pandemic, has resulted in the last few months being a bit lackluster when it comes to new material. Movies like Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which we would have expected to see arriving in the summer, hit much earlier. This allowed Disney+ to grab some big headlines and probably add to the subscription numbers when those announcements were made, but it meant that when we got to the summer and early fall, there was very little of note hitting the service.