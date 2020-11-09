John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Already Getting A Spinoff, Despite The Sequel's Delay

Leave a Comment
Actor John Krasinski is perhaps best known for his run as the charming Jim Halpert on The Office. He's continued to star in project on both the small and big screens, and also made his directorial debut with the acclaimed horror movie A Quiet Place. And while moviegoers were disappointed when A Quiet Place Part II was pushed back to 2021, it seems that a spinoff is already being developed. Here's what we know.
A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to hit theaters in March, and was one of the very first movies to be delayed a result of global health issues. And while the fandom will have to wait until April of next year to finally catch the horror sequel, there's good news. Namely a spinoff that's being developed based off a story by John Krasinski himself.
This news comes to us from THR, and is sure to help with the disappointment moviegoers were previously feeling about A Quiet Place's first sequel. The report not only reveals that another Quiet Place movie is already in active development, but that the crew and approximate release date are in the works. The project is being written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud), and is being eyed for a 2022 release. So if the plans work out, we should get a new installment of the franchise for the next two years.
Of course, there will b e some hardcore A Quiet Place fans who might be worried that John Krasinski isn't attached to helm and write this new movie. But fear not, as he's still involved in this developing spinoff. Because the that third installment in the property is still coming from a story conceived by Krasinski, and therefore having his stamp of approval. Additionally he'll be serving as a producer on the developing project alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.
As far as the story goes, there's no telling what this Quiet Place spinoff might contain. If disconnected to the Abbott family, it would be interesting to see how other survivors are managing in the apocalypse, as sound-driven aliens continue to destroy anyone they come into contact with. After all, this is presumably an invasion that effected the entire world.
But before the Quiet Place spinoff hits theaters, moviegoers will be treated to John Krasinski's highly anticipated sequel will hit theaters in 2021. The movie will take place almost immediately after the events of the 2018 original, as Evelyn (Emily Blunt) attempts to get her children to safety after their farm was destroyed by the aliens. And in addition to meeting new characters, we'll also be shown more of what it was like when the creatures first arrived on Earth.
By not directing and writing the Quiet Place spinoff, the franchise will be able to continue on without the likes of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on set. Given how busy the pair of actors consistently are, they likely can't commit to a long-term place in the apocalyptic property. We'll just have to see what filmmaker Jeff Nichols has in store for the developing project.
A Quiet Place Part II is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 23rd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.