John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Already Getting A Spinoff, Despite The Sequel's Delay

This news comes to us from THR, and is sure to help with the disappointment moviegoers were previously feeling about A Quiet Place's first sequel. The report not only reveals that another Quiet Place movie is already in active development, but that the crew and approximate release date are in the works. The project is being written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud), and is being eyed for a 2022 release. So if the plans work out, we should get a new installment of the franchise for the next two years.