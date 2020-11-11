New SaveYourCinema Campaign Makes Push To Help Movie Theater Industry

With that in mind, The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) officially has called for Congress and the Administration to act now to save local movie theaters that have been devastated by the pandemic by passing relief legislation. The “Save Your Cinema” proposal asks Congress to save cinemas by including $15 billion for grants for independent venues in a COVID-19 relief package. NATO claims that the “Save Your Cinema” proposal is the only solution that will provide the bridge that theaters need to see them into next year, when the industry has a chance at recovery. As part of this campaign, theater owners also have called for continued aid to furloughed workers. John Fithian, NATO President and CEO, said on Monday...