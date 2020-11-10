New Dune Action Figure Seems To Give Us A Good Look At Villainous Character

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Denis Villeneuve's Dune, is now one of the most anticipated films of 2021, which means that we now have to wait an additional year to see if the Frank Herbert story, which has been seen as "unfilmable" by some, has truly been done right, in a way that diehard fans will approve. We've seen only the briefest glimpse of the movie to this point, and with the delay it seems unlikely that much more will be revealed in the short term. However, one character who has been largely kept in the shadows, Stellan Skarsgard's Baron Harkonnen, may have been revealed thanks to a new action figure.