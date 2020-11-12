7 Great Rosario Dawson Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Of course, there is more to the 41-year-old New Yorker than donning capes to fight crime, space battles, or tending to the wounds of superheroes. Rosario Dawson was the head Old Town girl, Gail, in both Sin City movies, a skilled stunt driver who bested Kurt Russell in Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse segment Death Proof, a drug-addict exotic dancer in the film adaptation of Tony winner Rent, and proved she has what it takes to survive in a world ruled by the dead for more than a decade in Zombieland: Double Tap.

However, for every Rosario Dawson role you remember and praise her for, there is one that could have slipped your mind, failed hit your radar, or you just never got around to seeing it. Well, allow us to remind you of what you have been missing out on (or help beef up your to-watch list) with just seven of the actress’ greatest hits that deserve more attention, starting at the very beginning of her career.