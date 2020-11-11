Mission: Impossible 7: Another Iconic Star Will Return To Join Tom Cruise

Leave a Comment
The Mission: Impossible TV series was always about an elite team of special agents. It had people with unique abilities that, when combined together, made them capable of accomplishing incredible tasks of espionage. The Mission: Impossible movies have always been about Tom Cruise performing incredibly stunts. Having said that, the more recent films especially have remembered that every great super spy needs a team behind him, and so the films have put together a solid cast of supporting players. One of the most recent additions to the cast was Angela Bassett in Mission: Impossible: Fallout and the actress has now confirmed she'll be back in the franchise, though it's unclear when.
Angela Bassett revealed her return to ComingSoon and while she indicated plans to reprise her role from the last film, even Bassett doesn't appear to have much in the way of specifics at this point, and she admits that, under the current circumstances, a lot is up in the air. According to Bassett...
The real conversation is when, I think they’ve begun filming, or that was the plan, but you know in these trying times, the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry. But I do have the pages, we’ll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that’s coming up and I’m really excited about it.
Angela Bassett joined the Mission: Impossible films in the last one as Erika Sloane, the new Director of Central Intelligence who over saw Alec Baldwin's Alan Hunley who was the head of the IMF. With the death of Baldwin's character in the last film, and an apparent change of heart of Bassett's character, it seems likely she'll play an ally to the team rather than the antagonist she was last time around.
The question is, when exactly will we see her? Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has written two Mission: Impossible movies which are set to be filmed back-to-back, and so the fact that Angela Bassett will be back in the franchise doesn't necessarily mean she'll be back in Mission: Impossible 7, the pages of script that she's seen could be for the movie that comes after that one for all we know.
Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming on location and the focus seems to be primarily on the action sequences, as video has surfaced showing Tom Cruise jumping off the side of mountains and riding on top of trains. Angela Bassett will likely get the call when it's time to shoot scenes that involve characters actually speaking to each other and discussing the plot of the movie, which is something we don't know much of anything about at this point.
Originally planned for summer releases in 2021 and 2022, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are currently set to open in November of those respective years.