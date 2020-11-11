Mission: Impossible 7: Another Iconic Star Will Return To Join Tom Cruise

The Mission: Impossible TV series was always about an elite team of special agents. It had people with unique abilities that, when combined together, made them capable of accomplishing incredible tasks of espionage. The Mission: Impossible movies have always been about Tom Cruise performing incredibly stunts. Having said that, the more recent films especially have remembered that every great super spy needs a team behind him, and so the films have put together a solid cast of supporting players. One of the most recent additions to the cast was Angela Bassett in Mission: Impossible: Fallout and the actress has now confirmed she'll be back in the franchise, though it's unclear when.