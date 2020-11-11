After Famous Line Is Dropped In The Batman Trailer, Kevin Conroy Shares His Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as comic book heroes go, Batman is arguably the most popular. As such, the Dark Knight has been adapted for film and TV countless times since Bruce Wayne was introduced on the page. The latest of these will come with Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will introduce Robert Pattinson's version of the beloved DC character. The first trailer revealed Pattinson uttering the iconic phrase "I am vengeance," and now beloved Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has responded to that particular line of dialogue.