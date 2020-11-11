Comments

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster Is Kinda Scary

Doctor Strange in Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. This wait has been made longer thanks to the delay of Black Widow, but there are a variety of highly anticipated projects coming together. Chief among them is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be helmed by director Sam Raimi. A fan poster for the developing project recently went viral, and it's kind of scary.

Marvel fans were thrilled to learn that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be helmed by Sami Raimi, given his experience working on the Spider-Man trilogy, as well as work within the horror genre. Given his work in horror, fans are hoping to see a terrifying version of the MCU in the highly anticipated sequel. And a fan poster has brought that concept to life, featuring both Stephen Strange and Scarlet Witch. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? Marvel fans can't wait to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's characters unite their powers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And while there's currently no indication as to what the highly anticipated sequel might contain, this fan poster is sure to inspire a few fan theories.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Valentin Romero. They've got a clear interest in comic book properties, and often renders fan casting and theories to life to the delight of fans. And while information about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is very limited, the piece of fan art will likely help buoy anticipation for the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch's tenures in the MCU are currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

In the image shown above, we see both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch as two halves of one character. Each of them makes up half of the poster, with Elizabeth Olsen's character wearing her comic book accurate headpiece. This is a look that hasn't made it onto the silver screen just yet, although the trailer for WandaVision showed Wanda rocking that retro look.

Both of the MCU magic practitioners' eyes are glowing red, which adds a level of tension and insidious-ness to the image. While Scarlet Witch's eyes are known to glow when she's exerting her superhero abilities, this isn't usually the case with Doctor Strange. But with The Multiverse of Madness seemingly opening up the shared universe's storytelling possibilities, anything is possible.

From the title alone, it's clear that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be messing with some high concepts when it finally hits theaters in 2022. The multiverse has the potential to greatly change the MCU as we know it, and there are plenty of theories about how this might come about. Some fans are hoping that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch could bring the X-Men into the shared universe, but only time will tell if that comes to fruition.

Doctor Strange is gearing up to become a major presence in the next slate of MCU movies, especially with characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow reaching their end. Benedict Cumberbatch's character will have a major role in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie, serving as the latest mentor for Peter Parker. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out once Marvel movies finally return to theaters.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Epic Marvel Fan Art Sees Deadpool Join The MCU Thanks To Doctor Strange
