Zack Snyder Shows What Martian Manhunter Will Look Like In His Justice League

Zack Snyder has been reunited with his DC toys, and now he just can’t wait to share everything that he is building once again in the SnyderVerse. We have known for a while that Snyder has been working on additional photography for his Justice League cut that will be coming to HBO Max in 2021. Some actors have been unexpected, including Jared Leto reprising his role of The Joker from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. And then there’s Martian Manhunter, who we knew we’d see in one scene (because Zack Snyder shoots what he draws), but weren’t quite sure what he’d look like.