Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Zack Snyder Shows What Martian Manhunter Will Look Like In His Justice League

Martian Manhunter
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

Zack Snyder has been reunited with his DC toys, and now he just can’t wait to share everything that he is building once again in the SnyderVerse. We have known for a while that Snyder has been working on additional photography for his Justice League cut that will be coming to HBO Max in 2021. Some actors have been unexpected, including Jared Leto reprising his role of The Joker from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. And then there’s Martian Manhunter, who we knew we’d see in one scene (because Zack Snyder shoots what he draws), but weren’t quite sure what he’d look like.

Well, Snyder stopped by the League of Mayhem stream on Tuesday and surprised the all-female panel with the first look at concept art for what his Martian Manhunter is going to look like in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And it looked like this:

Zack Snyder and Martian Manhunter

Not the cleanest glance, but Zack Snyder was being pretty cheeky, flashing the phone and then quickly burying it again, refusing to give people another glance. It’s almost as if Snyder simply can’t wait to reveal all of the cool stuff that he’s able to complete (and even add) in his Justice League now that he’s able to complete the work that he had to abandon in 2017.

What do we know about J’onn J’onzz in the SnyderVerse? Quite a lot, actually, given the fact that this member of the Justice League hasn’t yet been seen on screen before… well, kind of. Martian Manhunter is a shapeshifter from Mars who has been stranded on our planet. Zack Snyder has actually made it clear that Manhunter has been masquerading in the SnyderVerse as another key character: Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick from both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Man of Steel

From details that have been hinted at, Martian Manhunter is going to disguise himself as Martha Kent in Justice League, and go to visit Lois Lane (Amy Adams) following the death of Superman. They’ll converse over coffee, and when Martha leaves, she’ll shapeshift first to J’onn J’onzz, and then to General Swanwick, thereby revealing that Martian Manhunter has been the military leader this whole time.

That has to be why Snyder included the shot of Martha and Lois in the Justice League trailer that he brought to DC FanDome.

What do you guys think of the character design? It’s going to look a whole lot cooler when we can see it in high definition on HBO Max, when Snyder is able to share the entirety of his Justice League vision with the fans who fought so hard to make it a reality. When will that be? For God’s sake, HBO Max, can we get a release date? Just so we can block off our calendars?

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

13 Tom Holland Movies To Stream Or Rent, Including The Marvel Movies news 3d 13 Tom Holland Movies To Stream Or Rent, Including The Marvel Movies Philip Sledge
The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Almost Played A Very Different Type Of Character On The Show television 3d The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Almost Played A Very Different Type Of Character On The Show Erik Swann
How Young Sheldon Recruited Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik For The Season 4 Premiere television 4d How Young Sheldon Recruited Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik For The Season 4 Premiere Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
The Dark Knight Rises Jul 20, 2012 The Dark Knight Rises 7
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Death On The Nile TBD Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Why Filming Jurassic World 3 Was Tough On Chris Pratt And The Schwarzenegger Family TBD Why Filming Jurassic World 3 Was Tough On Chris Pratt And The Schwarzenegger Family Rating TBD
Why Kelly Clarkson Rocked Out An Eyepatch On The Voice This Week TBD Why Kelly Clarkson Rocked Out An Eyepatch On The Voice This Week Rating TBD
After Famous Line Is Dropped In The Batman Trailer, Kevin Conroy Shares His Thoughts TBD After Famous Line Is Dropped In The Batman Trailer, Kevin Conroy Shares His Thoughts Rating TBD
Bad News, Good Doctor Stars Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Season 4 Premiere TBD Bad News, Good Doctor Stars Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Season 4 Premiere Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible 7: Another Iconic Star Will Return To Join Tom Cruise TBD Mission: Impossible 7: Another Iconic Star Will Return To Join Tom Cruise Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information