Michael Bay Has Found His Next Bayhem Movie, And Jake Gyllenhaal Might Be Involved

Michael Bay has also been long trying to bring the Bayhem to an adaptation of Robopocalypse, a novel written by Daniel H. Wilson. Robopocalypse has been in development for a while. At one point, Stephen Spielberg was attached to direct, but he dropped out when he could no longer make time for the movie. With Ambulance now a top priority, it’s hard to say if Robopocalypse has been temporarily set aside or completely abandoned.