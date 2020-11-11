F9 Director Justin Lin Provides Update On The Next Fast And Furious Movie's Progress

While it’s possible there’s still a little extra work to be done before F9 is 100% finished, such as ironing out the VFX, the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is almost at the finish line, and with plenty of time to spare. F9 isn’t scheduled to arrive until next May, so Lin and his team could have easily spread out the work and finished F9 just a month or two before delivering it to the public. Instead, it sounds like F9 will be ready to go before 2020 is over.