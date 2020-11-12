Star Wars’ John Boyega Posts Photo With Oscar Isaac That’s Sure To Make Poe/Finn Shippers Happy

Leave a Comment
It's hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga reached its end nearly a year ago. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the overarching nine-film story, as well as the sequel trilogy that started with The Force Awakens. This also marks an end to the cast's tenure in the galaxy far, far away, including Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. The latter actor recently shared a photo with Isaac, with is sure to make all the Poe/Finn shippers out there very happy.
The Force Awakens marked the first appearance of a new trio of Star Wars heroes: Rey, Finn, and Poe. The latter two had a ton of chemistry in their first appearance, with Poe naming John Boyega's character and giving him his signature jacket. Plenty of fan theories about their romantic connection started as a result, although this dynamic never played out on the big screen. That hasn't stopped both actors from teasing the fandom about the unrequited story, with Boyega recently posting a photo with Oscar Isaac that'll make shippers very happy. Check it out below.
Buckle up, Poe/Finn shippers, because this image looks like it'll fit in well with the countless fan theories about the two Star Wars characters. Because while this isn't a photo from the set, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega's chemistry is palpable from the image. Unfortunately, we'll likely never get to see their characters share a romantic scene onscreen.
The above image comes to us from John Boyega's personal Instagram page. The 28 year-old actor regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the fans, especially related to his tenure in the galaxy far, far away. While he's recently been honest about some of the backlash he faced while playing ex-Stormtrooper Finn, this new image shows how much fun he was able to have while filming and promoting Star Wars' sequel trilogy.
Fan theories began swirling around the internet following Star Wars' return to theaters with A Force Awakens. Finn and Poe's chemistry was immediate upon meeting in Starkiller Base, where John Boyega's character helped him escape captivity. They also shared a few knowing glances, while Poe gifted his signature jacket to the new Resistance member.
These theories seemed to delight Oscar Isaac at the time, with the X-Men: Apocalypse actor revealing that he was actually acting through a love story in his mind. Ultimately this dynamic was never fleshed out on the big screen- to the chagrin of Isaac himself. After all, it could have been a game changer in regards to the franchise's inclusion.
After The Rise of Skywalker was released last December, both John Boyega and Oscar Isaac were able to get honest about their respective tenures in the galaxy far, far away. The latter actor specifically mentioned his hopes that Poe and Finn would actually have a romantic connection, which was reportedly shut down by the powers that be at Disney. As he put it,
I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other. I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.
While Oscar Isaac clearly had an interest in bringing a major queer story to the Star Wars franchise, this never came to fruition. Instead The Rise of Skywalker featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment following The Resistance's victory against The First Order. Two female Resistance leaders kissed during the celebration, which mark the first and only time LGBT+ characters were included in the beloved property.
Finn and Poe might never have had a romantic relationship, but it'll be interesting to see if/how the Star Wars franchise takes steps forwards regarding onscreen representation for the queer community. The property will first continue through Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, while its future on the big screen remains a mystery. Only time will tell.
