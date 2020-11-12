Star Wars’ John Boyega Posts Photo With Oscar Isaac That’s Sure To Make Poe/Finn Shippers Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga reached its end nearly a year ago. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the overarching nine-film story, as well as the sequel trilogy that started with The Force Awakens. This also marks an end to the cast's tenure in the galaxy far, far away, including Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. The latter actor recently shared a photo with Isaac, with is sure to make all the Poe/Finn shippers out there very happy.