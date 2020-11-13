Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Pens Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the last decade and change of filmmaking, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment world. But a few properties have risen as fan favorites, including James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. The visionary filmmaker's pair of movies both included a cameo by Stan Lee, and now Gunn has posted a tribute to the late comic book icon on the second anniversary of his death.