Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Vince Vaughn Loves The ‘Surprising’ Way Freaky Tackles Bullying

Vince Vaughn in Freaky

You might not expect a horror film where Vince Vaughn plays a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher to make relevant social commentary on bullying. But because Christopher Landon’s Freaky is also a body-swap film that switches the killer with a teenager girl (Kathryn Newton), the script is able to comment numerous times on the archaic practice of bullying, and its prevalence in contemporary high school.

For his part, Vince Vaughn is thrilled that Freaky is tackling his issue. The Old School and Dodgeball star stopped by our ReelBlend podcast to break down his role in Freaky, and opened up about the themes that he saw in the project, and why they were important to him. Vaughn told us:

I think it's a fertile ground for all of us as human beings. There's a stage where you're going through changes, you're not confident, public humiliation is a big deal, and your universe is so small, there's no way to escape it because this is your ecosystem. I think, in the script, it does a good job of setting Millie (Kathryn Newton) up with both a complicated home life, she's got a good quality of friends, but even the small thing of the guy (barking) at her in the hallway... to him, it's just a moment in his day. But for her, it's like, ‘You're totally making me feel weak and it's a horrible feeling.’ And that's what is interesting in the film. I think that even though it's the Butcher and it’s dark, it's a weirdness that -- you're almost like, with a teacher who was unkind, we've all had those moments. So it sort of, in an odd way, addresses it. It's almost empowering, in a dark and kind of surprising way.

Before the body swap takes place, Kathryn Newton plays Millie as a bookish, quiet and reserved teenager who is the school mascot because it allows her to hide in the costume of a massive beaver. But once the Butcher takes over her body, Freaky gives Millie the strength to push back against the people who are doing her wrong. Vince Vaughn didn’t say that he was bullied growing up, but he spoke on the topic and really connected with the ways that bullying can make one feel like less than the norm. Vaughn said:

There's nothing worse than bullying, and hurting someone's spirit. It's a terrible way to try to have a moment of feeling safe, by really putting someone down and hurting them that way. And I wonder how much, when you're younger, people are really aware of the trauma that they're causing, or the hurt. Of course, kids on the other side of it don't share with their parents, because they don't want to be embarrassed or let them down. You know, there's just not a lot of, at those times, good communication understanding of it. And then as you get older, you realize, ‘Well, there are bullies in a lot of pain, probably.’ You wouldn't think that, but they're learning it somewhere, or they just haven't been taught that there are consequences, and one shouldn't do that.

Want to hear the full conversation with Vince Vaughn on ReelBlend? Press play, because he discusses Freaky, Wedding Crashers 2, 25 years of Swingers, and so much more.

Powered by RedCircle

You can see Freaky now, as the body-swapping horror comedy is playing in select theaters.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Reviews Are In, See What Critics Think Of Blumhouse’s Latest news 4h Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Reviews Are In, See What Critics Think Of Blumhouse’s Latest Dirk Libbey
The Smart Reason WandaVision Shot In Front Of A Live Audience, According To Paul Bettany television 20h The Smart Reason WandaVision Shot In Front Of A Live Audience, According To Paul Bettany Adrienne Jones
Vince Vaughn Explains Why Swingers Still Matters 25 Years After Its Release news 22h Vince Vaughn Explains Why Swingers Still Matters 25 Years After Its Release Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
Dolittle Jan 17, 2020 Dolittle 5
The Vast of Night Jan 26, 2019 The Vast of Night 8
Monster Hunter Dec 30, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Jan 27, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The Craft: Legacy’s Director Opens Up About Creating The Film’s Villain TBD The Craft: Legacy’s Director Opens Up About Creating The Film’s Villain Rating TBD
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson May Be Having More Issues, At Least According To Instagram TBD Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson May Be Having More Issues, At Least According To Instagram Rating TBD
Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Pens Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death TBD Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Pens Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death Rating TBD
Anthony Daniels’ Blunt Reaction To A New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Hilarious And Perfect TBD Anthony Daniels’ Blunt Reaction To A New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Hilarious And Perfect Rating TBD
John Mulaney And Seth Meyers Are Teaming Up For Late Night, In A Perfect Partnership TBD John Mulaney And Seth Meyers Are Teaming Up For Late Night, In A Perfect Partnership Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information