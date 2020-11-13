Christopher Nolan Addresses One Big Complaint About Movies Like Interstellar

As far as how Interstellar performed overall when it was released in November 2014, the movie was met with a fair amount of positive reception, ranking at 72% among professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and earning an 86% audience score. Commercially speaking, Interstellar did quite well for itself, pulling in over $693 million worldwide. The movie starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain (among others) followed a group of astronauts who ventured to through a wormhole near Saturn to find a new home for humanity following Earth depleting nearly all of its natural resources.