Emma Stone's Easy A: 6 Things To Look Out For Next Time You Watch It On Netflix

This year Easy A celebrated its tenth anniversary… and how can we forget this gem of a comedy? Emma Stone fake rocked our world! While the actress had been gaining recognition years prior with roles in Superbad, House Bunny and Zombieland, this is the movie that turned the actress into the true star and now Oscar-winner she is today. Easy A was made available on Netflix this month, so it’s time to rewatch it of course.

What’s refreshing about Easy A on another viewing is how thoughtful this movie is. It’s not often that we get this many talking points about a high school comedy. But the filmmakers put a lot of thought into the details here. Let’s talk about it: