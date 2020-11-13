Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Thor: Love And Thunder's First Guardian Of The Galaxy Appearance Is Lined Up

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy

Nowadays, it’s hardly uncommon for team-ups to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe outside of ensemble pieces like Avengers movies. In Thor’s case, he reunited with Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, in Thor: Ragnarok, and earlier this year, Groot voice actor Vin Diesel said that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be involved with Thor: Love and Thunder. Now the first Guardian appearance for the God of Thunder’s fourth solo movie has ben revealed: Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt is joining Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi for Thor: Love and Thunder. Once Pratt is done with additional photography on his upcoming movie The Tomorrow War, he’ll head to Australia in January to shoot his Love and Thunder scenes. It’s unclear whether Pratt’s Quill will have a significant role in the Phase 4 movie, or if this will just be a cameo appearance.

As MCU fans will remember, Thor met the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War, with the team rescuing him after he was left for dead by Thanos. However, Thor didn’t spend that much time with Star-Lord, as he quickly embarked to Nidavellir with Rocket Raccoon and Groot to obtain a weapon capable of killing the Mad Titan. Five years later in Avengers: Endgame, after Hulk resurrected those who’d been snapped out of existence by Thanos, Thor and Star-Lord reunited when the latter joined the Guardians when they left Earth, although there was some miscommunication regarding who the team’s actual leader was.

There was once a time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was intended to come out in 2020. But because of a variety of circumstances, including James Gunn being fired and then rehired onto the threequel, Thor: Love and Thunder is now arriving first, and Guardians 3 has yet to receive a release date. So it remains unclear what Thor’s standing with the Guardians is when Love and Thunder begins. Is he still part of the team while he goes off on another solo adventure, or will the movie kick off with him officially relinquishing membership?

Whatever the answer, at least we now know Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord somehow fits into the Thor: Love and Thunder equation. We’ll have to wait and see what other Guardians join him in the movie, although the fact that Vin Diesel was aware of the Guardians’ presence suggests that Groot will also be around. The rest of the team’s current lineup includes Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis and Nebula, and there’s also the time-displaced Gamora running around in parts unknown.

Specific plot details concerning Thor: Love and Thunder haven’t been revealed yet, although we have learned that it’ll involve Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster being brought back into play as The Mighty Thor, the same mantle her comic book counterpart held for several years (although Portman’s Jane will have a slightly different set of powers). Love and Thunder will also see Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie search for a queen to rule New Asgard alongside her, and Christian Bale has also been cast as the yet-to-be-identified lead villain. In addition to reprising his Korg duties, Taika Waititi is directing again and he co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder will storm into theaters on February 11, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on its progress. Learn what else the MCU plans to deliver to the big screen with our Marvel movies guide.

Up Next

Thor: Love And Thunder Has Hired Some A+ Venom Talent
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Pens Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death news 3h Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Pens Tribute To Stan Lee On Anniversary Of His Death Corey Chichizola
Fantastic Four’s Kate Mara Reveals Her ‘Regret’ About Josh Trank’s Ill-Fated Blockbuster news 21h Fantastic Four’s Kate Mara Reveals Her ‘Regret’ About Josh Trank’s Ill-Fated Blockbuster Sarah El-Mahmoud
WandaVision Finally Reveals Premiere Date On Disney+, And It's Further Away Than Expected television 1d WandaVision Finally Reveals Premiere Date On Disney+, And It's Further Away Than Expected Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Nov 13, 2020 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Rating TBD
Chick Fight Nov 13, 2020 Chick Fight Rating TBD
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
Where You've Seen The Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Cast Before TBD Where You've Seen The Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Cast Before Rating TBD
Fantastic Beasts’ Jude Law Responds To Johnny Depp’s Departure TBD Fantastic Beasts’ Jude Law Responds To Johnny Depp’s Departure Rating TBD
How The Mandalorian's New Character Introduction Could Lead To Major Star Wars Rebels Reveals TBD How The Mandalorian's New Character Introduction Could Lead To Major Star Wars Rebels Reveals Rating TBD
Batman: How Bruce Wayne Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League TBD Batman: How Bruce Wayne Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League Rating TBD
Christopher Nolan Addresses One Big Complaint About Movies Like Interstellar TBD Christopher Nolan Addresses One Big Complaint About Movies Like Interstellar Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information