Thor: Love And Thunder's First Guardian Of The Galaxy Appearance Is Lined Up

There was once a time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was intended to come out in 2020. But because of a variety of circumstances, including James Gunn being fired and then rehired onto the threequel, Thor: Love and Thunder is now arriving first, and Guardians 3 has yet to receive a release date. So it remains unclear what Thor’s standing with the Guardians is when Love and Thunder begins. Is he still part of the team while he goes off on another solo adventure, or will the movie kick off with him officially relinquishing membership?