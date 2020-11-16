Will Anthony Daniels Ever Retire His C-3PO Character? Here's His Honest Answer

Star Wars has been around for more than four decades but since Disney purchased Lucasfilm we've seen more new Star Wars content in the last few years that nearly the entire run of the franchise combined. This has created a host of new characters for fans to fall in love with and it's also brought back a lot of fan favorites. Those that have played human characters look to have largely said their goodbyes to Star Wars, but when you play a droid, you can technically live forever. Of course, the actual actors can't so would C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, even hang up his golden helmet. Certainly not any time soon according to the actor.