Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde And SNL’s Jason Sudeikis Split Months Ago In Most 2020 Move Ever

After nine years together, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have decided to part ways. The couple had been engaged since 2012 and are parents of two kids, six-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy. The pair reportedly had an “amicable” separation and will continue to make their family a priority as they continue to co-parent together.
The news may be fresh, but Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis apparently went their separate ways at the beginning of this year, according to People. The pair were a beloved Hollywood couple, recently working together on Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart – Sudeikis played Principal Brown in the highly-acclaimed comedy. But as the statistics go, 50% of couples are fated to go their seperate ways, and 2020 seems to pride itself on a bad news dump, doesn’t it?
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde met during a Saturday Night Live finale wrap party back when the comedian was a cast member on the show. They reportedly started dating in late 2011, and Sudeikis proposed to Wilde a little after a year together. The couple never tied the knot but have built a beautiful family together amidst their own very successful careers:
Shortly after they first met, Wilde said she found him “charming” right away, but he didn’t even get her number. They kept running into each other, until one of her friends gave him the hint and offered Jason Sudeikis Wilde’s number. The actors were both in 2013’s Drinking Buddies together but never truly shared the screen together for a major project.
Still, the pair will irrevocably be tied to one another as a family, and they could perhaps still work together in the future. They also have a bit of a leg-up in terms of other Hollywood couples making headlines these days in divorce court proceedings and so forth. Per the news, Wilde and Sudeikis have already transitioned into a co-parenting routine and seem to be making sure their split is devoid of drama.
Olivia Wilde recently stalled production on her second feature as a director, Don’t Worry Darling. The movie is a psychological thriller set in the Californian desert in the ‘50s and centers on an unhappy housewife, played by Midsommar’s Florence Pugh. After someone on set tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the set closed down but is expected to kick off once quarantine measures are completed.
The movie will also star Harry Styles (following his first acting part on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk) as her husband, along with an all-star cast featuring Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and The Old Guard’s KiKi Layne. Wilde is also set to direct a Marvel movie about Spider-Woman. Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis recently created and starred in the successful AppleTV+ show Ted Lasso, and he’ll star with Evangeline Lilly in the crime drama Till Death.
