Gal Gadot Reveals The Tough Challenges Of Filming Netflix’s Red Notice During A Pandemic

Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting Red Notice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, [it] came with a lot of sacrifices, especially from our amazing crew. We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that.