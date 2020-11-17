How A Freaky Sequel Could Follow In the Footsteps Of The Happy Death Day Movies

If you’d like to see the Freaky saga continue, the best thing we can do is go out and see it, plain and simple. Support! Now that’s a strange ask in the age of COVID-19 where only select theaters are currently open. Freaky is under the Universal umbrella, and the studio made a deal with AMC Theatres over the summer that allows its movies, including Freaky, to have a run in theaters (including your local drive-in) for 17 days before becoming available to rent at home. In my interview with Osherovich, the actor mentioned a couple reasons of their own about Freaky sequel hopes: