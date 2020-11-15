Vince Vaughn's Freaky Tops The Box Office With A Relatively Solid Debut

It's worth noting that Freaky is a Universal film, and this particular distribution plan lines up with a deal that was made between them and AMC Theaters earlier in the year. Following a conflict that started in late March due to the PVOD release of Walt Dohrn's Trolls World Tour, Universal and the theater chain struck a deal in late July allows the studio to release their movies digitally without issue so long as they play on the big screen for 17 days first. To save you having to do the math, this means that the body swap slasher will be online starting December 1. (Universal is also pulling a similar move with Joel Crawford's upcoming The Croods: A New Age, which will be out on November 25 and online just in time for Christmas.)