Billie Eilish Allegedly On TikTok With A Wild Name Fans Can't Get Enough Of

While Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die single may have been released at the wrong time, it’s apparently the best moment for her to make a splash on the internet. It’s something to think about, as her latest single “Therefore I Am” is already getting traction, meaning that in the interim, her chart-topping talents will stay fresh in everyone’s minds. So when No Time To Die finally hits theaters, presumably on the April 2, 2021 release date it currently possesses, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that the title track has somehow inspired a TikTok challenge when all is said and done.