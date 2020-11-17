Billie Eilish Allegedly On TikTok With A Wild Name Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Leave a Comment
A platform that’s grown vastly in its power and reach in the entertainment world, TikTok has quite a bit of a celebrity presence on its very network. And lately, recording sensation/current James Bond title singer Billie Eilish is the latest talent to have fans talking about her inclusion on the platform. As you’d expect, it’s for one of the wildest reasons anyone could have ever imagined, as it looks like Ms. Eilish signed up for her account with the username of “CoochieDestroyer5.”
Besides the obvious Battlestar Galactica style question of, “Who are the other four CoochieDestroyers,” there’s a lot of mystery surrounding if this name is in fact one that belongs to Billie Eilish’s official social channels. And as you’ll see in this particular Twitter user’s post, it’s a question that has to be asked. What’s more, there might be some weight to this claim, if the screenshot below is to be believed:
Other fans of Billie Eilish and her work are just excited to see the No Time To Die artist making her way to another platform. But lo and behold, you cannot avoid the "CoochieDestroyer5" moniker, even in the most wholesome of reactions.
A screenshot alone isn’t much to go by, admittedly. However, the biggest twist in the entire story is that Billie Eilish is indeed on TikTok, and verified under her own name. However, her first video posted from four days ago, and a subsequent video from two days ago, both have the “CoochieDestroyer5” name still on them. Take a look for yourself, as the plot to this internet mystery has already started to thicken:
This is a difference that yet another fan of Billie Eilish’s picked up on, noticing the big switcheroo after it had happened. But apparently, without re-uploading those videos, it looks like the infamously wild brand will live on for posterity.
However, if this whole story holds up, and Billie Eilish really was “CoochieDestroyer5,” there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why the change was made. Since Eilish is now verified on TikTok, there’s a chance that without her real name, that verification couldn’t be landed. That’s not going to stop people from memorializing the name on the internet, while also decrying the fact that it happened in verdicts like the one below:
It’s not all bad news though, as now Billie Eilish is officially on TikTok, and ready to take over with impressive numbers and all of the content her admirers could have ever dreamed of. And for some, the fact that she’s even on the platform is enough to redeem even the wayward year of 2020.
While Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die single may have been released at the wrong time, it’s apparently the best moment for her to make a splash on the internet. It’s something to think about, as her latest single “Therefore I Am” is already getting traction, meaning that in the interim, her chart-topping talents will stay fresh in everyone’s minds. So when No Time To Die finally hits theaters, presumably on the April 2, 2021 release date it currently possesses, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that the title track has somehow inspired a TikTok challenge when all is said and done.