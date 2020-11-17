Jason Momoa Lending His Support To Zack Snyder, Us United On Justice League Anniversary

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, and nowhere is that more obvious than the treatment of the Justice League. The blockbuster's theatrical cut just celebrated its 3-year anniversary from its release, but fans are eager to see the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max next year. And now Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has once again put his support behind the filmmaker and his advocacy efforts.
Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon were able to vastly change the contents of Justice League when Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy. Said tragedy was the death of Snyder's daughter Autumn, who tragically took her own life when the blockbuster was filming. Since then fans and the Snyders themselves have raised awareness and money for mental health issues. Jason Momoa has joined the cause during the anniversary of Justice League's release, check it out below.
Arthur Curry has spoken. And on top of supporting the upcoming four-part release of the Snyder Cut, Jason Momoa has also used his platform to publicize the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund. This will no doubt help spread the message to his 15.3 million followers on Instagram, and hopefully raising a ton of money in the process.
Jason Momoa shared this message of support for Zack Snyder and the Autumn Tribute Fund over on his personal Instagram page. The goal is to destigmatize conversations around mental health issues and thoughts of self-harm. DC fans took his task on for years themselves, as they campaigned for the Snyder Cut to become a reality while also crowdfunding in the name of Snyder's daughter. And now that the project is coming together, Zack and his wife Deborah have continued to use their platform to honor their late daughter and make a difference for people suffering from similar issues.
Zack Snyder and company have a lofty financial goal in mind for the Autumn Tribute Fund. Namely, they're hoping to raise a whopping $50,000 which will benefit theAmerican Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Snyder family further explained their reasoning behind the campaign on the official website for the tribute fund, which reads:
We’ve created this official tribute site, as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support to the important work of this foundation. Today, more than ever, recognizing and destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health, suicide awareness and prevention is crucial. We are honored by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to helping others when they need it most.
While losing Autumn Snyder was no doubt a painful experience for the Snyder Family, it's inspiring that they're using their platform to spread awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention. These are subjects that too often kept behind closed doors, so opening the lines of communication is key.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime next year. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.