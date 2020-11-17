Jason Momoa Lending His Support To Zack Snyder, Us United On Justice League Anniversary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, and nowhere is that more obvious than the treatment of the Justice League. The blockbuster's theatrical cut just celebrated its 3-year anniversary from its release, but fans are eager to see the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max next year. And now Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has once again put his support behind the filmmaker and his advocacy efforts.