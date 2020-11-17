Now, There's An Investigation Into That Matrix 4 Wrap Party Keanu Reeves And The Cast Attended

The only thing perhaps more surprising than the fact that we're even getting The Matrix 4, is how fast the turn around was from the reveal that it was coming to the movie actually going into production. Even with the delays the movie had to deal with due to the global pandemic, the next chapter in the Matrix story recently wrapped filming, an event which came along with news that the production had actually figured out a way to throw a wrap party even in the age of social distancing. However, now that event is under investigation in Germany for violating restrictions against large gatherings.