Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Could Justice League’s Snyder Cut Will Make It To Theaters? Here’s The Latest From Zack Snyder

Cyborg in Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique run, especially where Justice League is concerned. The highly anticipated Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max, with Zack Snyder being given millions for reshoots, visual effects, and editing. But despite the movie's home on streaming, some fans are still hoping it might get a theatrical run. And now the filmmaker has responded to these calls.

The theatrical cut of Justice League hit theaters back in 2017, resulting in a disappointing performance at the box office. And after years of fan campaigning, the Snyder Cut will be released in 2021 in four hour-long installments on HBO Max. The 300 filmmaker recently addressed the possibility of his alternate cut hitting theaters, saying:

I love the movies, I love the theatrical experience, I'm a huge advocate. If it's possible I would love there to be a theatrical component to Justice League. It's a little above my pay grade as far as distribution. The reality is the way distribution works, Warner Bros. and HBO Max they have to make deals with all these different territories and there's this super complicated process of how they sell the movie. But barring that and with any kind of luck, in places where maybe HBO Max doesn't exist or something like that, there might be an opportunity to grab some IMAX screens.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Zack Snyder would be happy to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League arrive in theaters, although this decision is above his pay grade. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have ultimately made the decision to make the project a reality, no doubt hoping moviegoers will sign up for the new streaming service when it is finally released.

Zack Snyder's comments to Ping Pong Fix shows how complicated the film industry can be. This is especially true for Justice League's journey, which has had plenty of twists and turns. And while DC fans are holding out hope that the Snyder Cut might hit theaters, there are some roadblocks to that possibility. But perhaps this could still happen in regions where HBO Max is unavailable. Only time will tell.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is currently on HBO Max, which will be the eventual home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Anticipation for the Snyder Cut's release has been steadily building since it was announced that the alternate version of Justice League was actually going to be completed. Zack Snyder's budget is absolutely wild, as the filmmaker's original vision and world building will finally come to fruition next year. The first trailers have teased some of the massive changes to the movie's story, as well as the inclusion of previously cut characters.

While the Snyder Cut will get its release on HBO Max sometime in 2021, perhaps it'll eventually be able to hit theaters years later. Obviously the goal for Warner Bros. is to get new subscribers for the streaming service with the long-awaited version of Justice League. But perhaps after an appropriate time (and fiscal return) the studio will allow the four-part series to be seen on the big screen. Fingers crossed.

The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max next year at an unknown date. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

Justice League: Zack Snyder Teases More Robin Story In The Snyder Cut
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Going To Have Way More Unseen Footage Than We Thought news 18h Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Going To Have Way More Unseen Footage Than We Thought Adam Holmes
Zack Snyder Confirms A Superman ‘Mystery’ Started in Man Of Steel Will Continue In Justice League news 19h Zack Snyder Confirms A Superman ‘Mystery’ Started in Man Of Steel Will Continue In Justice League Sean O'Connell
Jason Momoa Lending His Support To Zack Snyder, Us United On Justice League Anniversary news 23h Jason Momoa Lending His Support To Zack Snyder, Us United On Justice League Anniversary Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Oct 16, 2020 The Trial Of The Chicago 7 10
Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Death On The Nile TBD Death On The Nile Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Watch Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ride Vehicles In Action TBD Watch Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ride Vehicles In Action Rating TBD
Kaley Cuoco Reveals One Pro To The Flight Attendant Over Playing Penny On The Big Bang Theory TBD Kaley Cuoco Reveals One Pro To The Flight Attendant Over Playing Penny On The Big Bang Theory Rating TBD
Upcoming Joaquin Phoenix Movies: What's Ahead For The Joker Star TBD Upcoming Joaquin Phoenix Movies: What's Ahead For The Joker Star Rating TBD
Chicago P.D. Reveals The Aftermath Of Atwater's Attack In Tense New Episode Clip TBD Chicago P.D. Reveals The Aftermath Of Atwater's Attack In Tense New Episode Clip Rating TBD
6 DC Characters Sterling K. Brown Would Be Perfect To  Play TBD 6 DC Characters Sterling K. Brown Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information