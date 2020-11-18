Spider-Man 3 Set Video Reveals High Flying Stunt

Of course, the crazy thing about this scene is that considering how much can be done with digital effects, we have really no idea what we're actually seeing. The pair on standing on top of a shipping container that's been elevated into the air. Will that actually be the location of this stunt, or will computers be used to completely change everything around them? They could be jumping off the top of a building for all we know. We really don't know much of anything about what the actual story of the new Spider-Man movie will be, so we're all guessing at this point.