How Clint Eastwood Was Almost Involved In The Actual Court Case Based On 15:17 Events

As reported by Reuters, before the trial began, Ayoub el Khazzani’s lawyer requested that the court call Clint Eastwood in as a witness because he could “shed some light” on the authenticity of some of The 15:17 to Paris’ scenes. Khazzani reportedly told investigators that he had a change of heart at the last minute back in 2015 and decided not to carry out the attack. Only by that point, it was too late to avoid the confrontation with passengers.